Inside Leah Chase School’s renewal; diversifying New Orleans’ economy amid its budget crisis; Endymion turns 60

Thanks to a renewal, the Leah Chase School will operate in New Orleans for at least two more years. The school opened back in 2024 and is named after the legendary New Orleans chef, author and television personality.

WWNO’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us about the growth of the city’s only non-charter school within the larger education landscape.

With New Orleans money woes of the past few months, eyes have turned to how to raise funds without raising taxes — the perennial dilemma when trying to fund city government.

The Bureau of Governmental Research has called for a 5-year financial plan with an eye toward identifying funding strategies for the city’s looming needs. At the same time, Professor of Urban Studies and Public Policy at Dillard University, Robert Collins, says the city needs to diversify its economy beyond the traditional reliance on tourism, hospitality and river port operations.

Collins joins us for more on what he believes are the best strategies to uplift the city’s economy.

2026 marks a Mardi Gras milestone for a major carnival krewe. The Krewe of Endymion is celebrating 60 years since its founding with a parade and extravaganza scheduled for Valentine’s Day. The 60th anniversary celebration will include special celebrity musical guests performing at the Caesars Superdome.

Endymion Captain Dan Kelly joins us for more on the krewe’s origins and how members are marking the occasion.

