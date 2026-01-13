Jeff Sadow, Ernest Johnson, Zia Tammami, Gwen Palagi, Jason Andreasen

Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow is joined by President Emeritus of Louisiana's NAACP Ernest Johnson to discuss various political topics including the latest with Pres. Trump, Iran, and congress. Veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami talks the upcoming River City Jazz Masters show with John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/river-city-jazz-masters-john-pizzarelli-catherine-russell. Development Director for the Baton Rouge Gallery Gwen Palagi speaks on the upcoming gallery event,, "Surreal Salon". For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/surreal-salon.

Jeff Sadow and Ernest Johnson.mp3 Listen • 27:22

Zia Tammami 0113.mp3 Listen • 9:24