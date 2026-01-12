Ara Rubyan, Jamie Setze, George Sells

Director of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan gives insight into this years Jewish Film Festival. For more information, visit brjff.com. Executive director of the Capital Region Planning Commission Jamie Setze talks ongoing issues and projects throughout the community including roads and transportation. Veteran anchorman George Sells comments on the world of media under Pres. Trump and also the latest with CBS.

Ara Rubyan 0112.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Jamie Setze.mp3 Listen • 9:57