Talk Louisiana

Mike Wattigny, John Smith Jr., Jackie Cushman

Published January 2, 2026 at 10:11 AM CST

Marketing Director of Louisiana Marathon Mike Wattigny talks the upcoming Louisiana Marathon. For more information, visit https://www.thelouisianamarathon.com/. Author John Smith Jr. is joined by chair of The Adams Memorial Commission and president of the Adams Memorial Foundation Jackie Cushman to speak on the importance and impact of the upcoming memorial for the Adam's family. For more information, visit https://theadamsmemorial.org/ .

