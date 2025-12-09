© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Dayne Sherman, Scott Wilfong

Published December 9, 2025 at 10:24 AM CST

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives her final EBR Library update of the year as we prepare to roll into 2026. For more info on library events visit: https://www.ebrpl.com/ Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman and Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong speak on their opposing political perspectives after a fond remembrance of Sammy Davis Jr. by Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster.

