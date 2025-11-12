Gloria Browne Marshall, Mary Stein, David St Romain

Civil rights attorney, activist, and author Gloria Browne Marshall discusses various political topics and her new book "A Protest History of the United States". Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein speaks on the importance of the upcoming vote for the Thrive EBR partnership. Musical artist David St. Romain shares details on the upcoming Songs of Survivors workshop for veterans. For more information, visit- https://sosmusic.org/sos4vets-signup/

Gloria Browne Marshall.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Mary Stein 11122025.mp3 Listen • 27:12