Director of Economic Policies at the Cato Institute Jeffrey Miron shares his libertarian perspective on the defunding of public broadcasting. American journalist and biographer Jonathan Eig talks his Pulitzer prize winning biography "King: A Life" and the recent files released regarding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Former lawyer and author LD Sledge speaks on his works, and reminisces on his time in Louisiana.

Jeffrey Miron.mp3 Listen • 18:12

Jonathan Eig.mp3 Listen • 13:44