Jeff Sadow, Pearson Cross, Tim Miller

Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow is joined by director of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Louisiana at Monroe Pearson Cross to discuss various political topics including Pres. Trump and the protentional effects on the Louisiana delegation. Political commentator Tim Miller gives his thoughts and opinions regarding the latest Pres. Trump news including the Epstein files.

Jeff Sadow and Pearson Cross.mp3 Listen • 20:58