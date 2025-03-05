© 2025
Chante Warren, General Russel Honore, Meredith Gansner

Published March 5, 2025 at 10:13 AM CST

Journalist and member of the Shades of Success Calendar team Chante Warren talks the upcoming event honoring twelve distinguished women. For more information, visit theshadesofsuccess.net. Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore comments on various political topics including Donald Trump and his recent State of the Union Address. Author and  instructor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School Dr. Meredith Gansner talks her latest work, "Teen Depression Gone Viral".

