Talk Louisiana

Jonathan Grimes, Mike Esneault, Jay Dardenne

Published December 30, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST

President/CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Jonathan Grimes is joined by Director of Arts In Education Mike Esneault to speak on upcoming events from the Arts Council to end out the year and also whats to be expected in the upcoming year. Former Secretary of State of Louisiana Jay Dardenne comments on the 2024 political year and also gives his take on whats to come in 2025 regarding politics.

Jonathan Grimes and Mike Esneault.mp3
Jay Dardenne.mp3

