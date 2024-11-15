© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Melissa Flournoy, Quin Hillyer, Piper Hutchinson, Brooke Thorington

Published November 15, 2024 at 10:12 AM CST

Former state lawmaker, cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana, and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer to discuss Trump's presidential win and also his Cabinet choices. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Piper Hutchinson is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to talk the latest with the ongoing special tax session.

