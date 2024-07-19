Bernie Pinsonat, Mary Patricia Wray, Philip Manuel

Pollster Bernie Pinsonat is joined by political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray to discuss various political topics including upcoming local elections, the the final day of qualifying for the November 5th election, the latest regarding the presidential election, and Donald Trump's speech at the recent Republican National Convention. Vocalist Phillip Manuel talks his upcoming performance at Snug Harbor. For tickets and more information, visit, https://www.ticketweb.com/event/phillip-manuel-with-michael-pellera-snug-harbor-jazz-bistro-tickets/13746053.

Bernie Pinsonat and Mary Patricia Wray.mp3 Listen • 38:07