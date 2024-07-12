© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Melissa Flournoy, Troy Hebert, Billy Tauzin

Published July 12, 2024 at 10:08 AM CDT

Cofounder of 10,000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by former State Representative Troy Hebert to discuss local and national politics including the Landry administration thus far, issues throughout our community such as climate change, and the upcoming presidential election and the parties. Former United States Representative Billy Tauzin gives his take on national political topics including the upcoming presidential election and it's candidates.

Melissa Flournoy and Troy Hebert.mp3
Billy Tauzin.mp3

