Richard Nelson, Cleve Bailey, Renea Duffin

Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue Richard Nelson talks various political topics including the idea of a constitutional convention. Filmmaker Cleve Bailey speaks on the legacy of LSU basketball player George Washington Eames amid the upcoming feature film "A Small Temporary Inconvenience". Vice President of cancer support and outreach at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Renea Duffin gives insight into the upcoming cancer screening event. For more information, click here.

