Mary Stein, Dadrius Lanus. Dayne Sherman, Jeff Sadow, James Linden Hogg

Assistant Library Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library. Member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System Dadrius Lanus talks the school system and the superintendent. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss this presidential election year and also what's going on at the State Capitol. Singer and musician James Linden Hogg speaks on his upcoming performance at the Red Dragon Room. For more information, visit jameslindenhogg.com.

Mary Stein.mp3 Listen • 9:26

Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 4:01

Dayne Sherman and Jeff Sadow.mp3 Listen • 24:20