Jimmy Fredricks, Charles Williams, Dr. Holly Boffy, Henry Turner Jr.

Communications director for Louisiana Wildlife Federation Jimmy Fredricks is joined by the second V.P. for Louisiana Wildlife Federation Charles Williams to discuss the importance of "Lights Off Louisiana" to save migrating birds. Principal of W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center Dr. Holly Boffy talks the impact the center has on students. Musician and promoter Henry Turner Jr. speaks on the upcoming Soul Food Festival. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/events/annual-events-festivals/free-festivals/soul-food-festival/.

Jimmy Fredricks and Charles Williams.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Holly Boffy.mp3 Listen • 12:00