Talk Louisiana

Jeff Sadow, Jackie Stern, John McLindon, Remembering Fritz Peterson

Published April 16, 2024 at 10:13 AM CDT

LSU Shreveport professor Jeff Sadow gives his thoughts on Jeff Landry and also Donald Trump amid his ongoing trail. Jewish activist Jackie Stern speaks on the importance of the organization, "Jews Against Gassing". Attorney John McLindon talks the legality of the ongoing Donald Trump trial. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers legendary baseball player Fritz Peterson.

