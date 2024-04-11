Ronnie Harris, Hardell Ward, Mark Ballard

Former Mayor of Gretna Ronnie Harris reflects on his life and times and also talks LSU's Book Bazaar. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/friends-of-the-lsu-libraries-2024-book-bazaar/228271/. Attorney and Director of Community Impact for Promise of Justice Hardell Ward gives insight into a major Louisiana issue. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various political topics including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Ronnie Harris.mp3 Listen • 18:23

Hardell Ward.mp3 Listen • 6:23