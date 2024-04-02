Mary Stein, Earl Swift, Collis Temple

Assistant Library Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into the latest library news and also the library's involvement with the upcoming solar eclipse. Author Earl Swift talks his latest work, "Hell Put to Shame". Former LSU basketball player and current member of the LSU Board of Supervisors Collis Temple speaks on various sport topics including the recent NCAA basketball game, LSU Lady Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes.

