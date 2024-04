President of the Louisiana Chemical Association Greg Bowser talks what's going on at the State Capitol and also his thoughts on the current state of the chemical industry. WRKF's Molly Ryan speaks on various political topics including the idea of a constitutional convention. Sports writer Keith O'Brien talks his latest work, "Charlie Hustle".

Greg Bowser.mp3 Listen • 20:59

Molly Ryan.mp3 Listen • 6:18