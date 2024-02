Financial advisor Fred Dent gives insight into the current markets and the economy amid this election year. Washington Post sports writer Frederic Frommer talks Marylin Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in comparison to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Former State Senator Mary Landrieu talks the lobbing world and also various American political topics.

