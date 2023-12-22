Franklin Foil, Clancy Dubos, Philip Manuel

State senator Franklin Foil talks Louisiana politics including the upcoming inauguration of governor Jeff Landry. Political columnist Clancy Dubos gives insight into where we are politically amid the upcoming election year. Singer Philip Manuel talks his annual Christmas show at Snug Harbor. For tickets and more information, visit https://snugjazz.com/tm-event/phillip-manuel-presents-swingin-in-the-holidays/.

Franklin Foil.mp3 Listen • 22:49

Clancy Dubos.mp3 Listen • 15:16