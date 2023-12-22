© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Franklin Foil, Clancy Dubos, Philip Manuel

Published December 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST

State senator Franklin Foil talks Louisiana politics including the upcoming inauguration of governor Jeff Landry. Political columnist Clancy Dubos gives insight into where we are politically amid the upcoming election year. Singer Philip Manuel talks his annual Christmas show at Snug Harbor. For tickets and more information, visit https://snugjazz.com/tm-event/phillip-manuel-presents-swingin-in-the-holidays/.

