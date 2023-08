Executive Director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Dr. Libbie Sonnier speaks on the organization and also the importance of early childhood care and education. Director of Museums at the Old State Capitol Mary Durusau remembers Huey P. Long on his 130th birthday. Writer Rannah Gray talks her book on Scott Rogers, "Familiar Evil".

Libbie Sonnier.mp3 Listen • 13:33

Mary Durusau.mp3 Listen • 12:39