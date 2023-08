Filmmaker Scott Sullivan talks his latest film related to gun violence, "Chances". For more information, visit https://www.sulliscope.com/. The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges speaks on the upcoming governor's election and its candidates. Candidate for Louisiana Secretary of State Brain Trosclair gives insight into his campaign and candidacy.

Scott Sullivan.mp3 Listen • 7:03

Tyler Bridges .mp3 Listen • 19:47