Mandie Landry, Dan Moldea, Randy Taraborrelli
Attorney, politician and member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from the 91st district Mandie Landry gives her thoughts on the latest veto session. Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea talks Donald Trump's potential federal indictment and also conspiracy theories surrounding Vince Foster. Journalist and celebrity biographer Randy Taraborrelli speaks on his latest work, "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret".
