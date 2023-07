Former competition swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones talks on the importance of knowing how to swim in the black community and also his upcoming exhibition at the BR Gallery "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In". For more information visit, https://www.batonrougegallery.org/and-we-went. Novelist David Madden speaks on his latest work, "Momma's Lost Piano: A Memoir".

