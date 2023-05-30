Trey Ourso, Troy Hebert, Dr. Claire Berryman

Senior political strategist and partner at Ourso Beychok Trey Ourso is joined by former Louisiana state representative and politician Troy Hebert to discuss several political topics including the upcoming governor's race and its candidates as well as the debt ceiling. Scientist from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center Dr. Claire Berryman gives insight into Pennington's research regarding altitudes effect on health.

