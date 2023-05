Author and investigative journalist Dan Moldea discusses Donald Trumps liability in the recent sexual abuse and defamation case as well as the debt ceiling. Former LSU gymnast and Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Susan Jackson gives her thoughts on NIL deals and also comments on LSU Lady Tiger's Angel Reese. Environmentalist Bob Jacobsen gives insight into flood issues and insurance throughout the area.

Dan Moldea.mp3 Listen • 25:56

Susan Jackson.mp3 Listen • 7:00