Dustin Granger, Dadrius Lanus, Jeremy White, Anais St. John

Personal financial adviser and candidate in the Louisiana treasurer's race Dustin Granger gives insight into the race and his campaign. Chair of the EBR School Board Dadrius Lanus discusses panic badges as well as thoughts on how to increase safety for children in schools. Publisher of Red Shtick Magazine and author Jeremy White speaks on his latest work, "The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture". New Orleans Jazz singer Anais St. John reflects on her career to this point and also her upcoming performance at the BR Blues Fest. For more information, visit https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/2023-festival.

Dustin Granger.mp3 Listen • 13:23

Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 12:50

Jeremy White.mp3 Listen • 9:51