Fairleigh Jackson, Patrick Martin, Scott Wilfong, Ben Peabody, Rudy Macklin

Member of the EBR School Board Patrick Martin is joined by a concerned parent of a child in the EBR School System Fairleigh Jackson to discuss safety in public schools throughout the community. Republican political consultant Scott Wilfong speaks on the upcoming governors race and the candidates. Artist Ben Peabody talks his upcoming exhibit, "Art and Addiction". For more information, visit https://westbatonrougemuseum.org/979/Art-Addiction-Art-By-Ben-Peabody. Former LSU and professional basketball player Rudy Macklin remembers former LSU baskeball player Wayne Sims on his recent passing.

Fairleigh Jackson and Patrick Martin.mp3 Listen • 21:03

Scott Wilfong.mp3 Listen • 16:14

Ben Peabody.mp3 Listen • 4:25