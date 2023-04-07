© 2023
Talk Louisiana

General Russel Honore, Beth Mizell, Timothy Egan

Published April 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
Army veteran, global authority on leadership, and an expert on climate change and disaster preparedness General Russel Honore discusses several political topics including the Tennessee expulsion of lawmakers and gun control issues. Louisiana State Senator for District 12 Beth Mizell gives insight into the bill proposal regarding LA bar entry age. Author Timothy Egan talks his recent book "A Fever in the Heartland".

