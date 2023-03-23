Joey Strickland, Emily Ramshaw, Mark Ballard

Secretary for the Veterans Affair in Louisiana and military officer Joey Strickland speaks on his life and career to this point as well as the upcoming LA Department of Veterans Affairs Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commission. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-dept-of-veterans-affairs-vietnam-war-50th-anniversary-commemoration-tickets-528493386947. Journalist and CEO and founder of The 19th News Emily Ramshaw talks news in the nonprofit world. The Advocate's Mark Ballard discusses various local news topics and also what's happening in The Beltway.

Joey Strickland.mp3 Listen • 17:13

Emily Ramshaw.mp3 Listen • 8:43