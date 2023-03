Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelon discusses various insurance matters as well as the upcoming election. Associate professor of the clinical trials unit at the Pennington Biomedical Center Dr. Daniel Hsia gives insight to a major move on insulin to make it more affordable for consumers. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks various topics including Shaquille O'Neal on his 51st birthday.

