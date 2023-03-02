Murphy Paul, Suzanne Haik Terrell, Mark Ballard

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discusses how the first quarter of the year has been as well as the recent disappearance of Nathan Millard. Former U.S. Senate Candidate for Louisiana Suzanne Haik Terrell talks her career to this point and also her induction into the Political Hall of Fame. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on what's happening in the Belt Way including upcoming elections.

Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 15:30

Suzanne Haik Terrell.mp3 Listen • 14:52