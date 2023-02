Director of Woman's Center for Wellness Brooke Coogan emphasis the importance health and wellness. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf discusses the legalization of marijuana in Louisiana and its potential impact on the community. President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association Greg Bowser talks his life and career as well as how COVID has effected the chemical industry today.

