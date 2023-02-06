© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Mike Wolf, Jim Richardson, Mariana Alfaro, Goldie Taylor

Published February 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST
Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf reflects on the life and presidency of the 40th US President, Ronald Reagan. Economist Jim Richardson speaks on several political topics including the lifting of the debt ceiling. Washington Post reporter Mariana Alfaro gives insight the upcoming State of the Union Address. Author Goldie Taylor talks about her recent work, "The Love You Save".

