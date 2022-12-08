© 2022
Talk Louisiana

Thursday, December 8th: Don Johnson, Mark Ballard, Linda Midgett

Published December 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
Section 1, Division B of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson talks his candidacy and campaign in the upcoming runoff election for appeals court seat as well as a few other local political topics. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks what's going on in politics in Washington as well as the recent Georgia election. Executive Producer at Louisiana Public Broadcasting Linda Midgett talks the upcoming documentary "Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!"

