Friday, August 26th: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Rannah Gray, Ryan Naquin, Baynard Woods

Published August 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
Lt. Gov. and Commissioner of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism Billy Nungesser discusses the world of tourism, the talk of Mardi Gras cancellation, as well as other topics specific to Louisiana. International award winning author Rannah Grey is joined by former TV reporter and writer Ryan Naquin to speaks on Grey's book "Familiar Evil" and talk about its upcoming documentary. Author and journalist Baynard Woods speaks on his recent book "Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness".

