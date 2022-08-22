© 2021
Monday, August 22nd: Dr. Brooks Ellwood, Senator Cleo Fields, Dorothy Kendrick, Susan Hymel

LSU Emeritus Professor Dr. Brooks Ellwood talks his latest research regarding LSU's Indian Mounds. Attorney and member of the Louisiana State Senate Cleo Fields discusses several political topics including congressional redistricting, the upcoming election, and the abortion ban. LBP's Dorothy Kendrick is joined by researcher Susan Hymel to talk Kendrick's latest work "Angela Gregory: A Legend Chiseled in Stone" which is to premier tonight a 7 p.m. on LPB.

