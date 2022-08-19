Friday, August 19th: Judge Donald Johnson, Steven Handwerk, Michael O'Neill

Section 1, Division B of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court judge and court of appeal candidate Dr. Donald Johnson speaks on his journey to this point as well as the upcoming election. Political consultant Steven Handwerk discusses the upcoming election, the democratic party, and Donald Trump. American actor Michael O'Neill talks about his latest production "Echoes" to be released tonight on Netflix.

