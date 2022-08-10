Wednesday, August 10th: Quinn Hillyer, Dr. Faye Williams, Glenn Guilbeau, Jenny Ballard

American conservative newspaper columnist and writer Quinn Hillyer is joined by National President/CEO of the National Congress of Black Women, United Nations Peace Ambassador, an attorney, and activist Dr. Faye Williams to discuss several political topics including Donald Trump, the recent raid of his home, and upcoming midterm elections. Sports reporter and author Glenn Guilbeau talks about his recent book "Everything Matters in Baseball". Managing Artistic Director of Theatre Baton Rouge, director, and actress Jenny Ballard speaks on Theatre Baton Rouge and its upcoming productions including The Wizard of Oz showing August 18th - August 21st. Information on this and other productions can be found at theatrebr.org.

Quinn Hillyer and Faye Williams.mp3 Listen • 29:18

Glenn Guilbeau.mp3 Listen • 10:38