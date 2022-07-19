© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk-Louisiana.png
Talk Louisiana

Tuesday, July 19th: Elbert Lee Guillory, Dennis Dale McLain, Marshall Jon Fisher

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Elbert Lee Guillory.jpeg

Former member of the Louisiana Senate and American Republican Elbert Lee Guillory talks several political matters including upcoming elections and the abortion ban. Former MLB player Dennis Dale McLain reflects on his time in the MLB and his thoughts on the league today. Sportswriter Marshall Jon Fisher speaks on his latest work "Seventeen and Oh: Miami, 1972, and the NFL's Only Perfect Season".

Eblert Lee Guillory.mp3
Dennis Dale McLain.mp3
Marshall Jon Fisher.mp3

Talk Louisiana