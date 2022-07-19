Tuesday, July 19th: Elbert Lee Guillory, Dennis Dale McLain, Marshall Jon Fisher

Former member of the Louisiana Senate and American Republican Elbert Lee Guillory talks several political matters including upcoming elections and the abortion ban. Former MLB player Dennis Dale McLain reflects on his time in the MLB and his thoughts on the league today. Sportswriter Marshall Jon Fisher speaks on his latest work "Seventeen and Oh: Miami, 1972, and the NFL's Only Perfect Season".

