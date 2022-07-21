On Selected Shorts, actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich diversity of voices from literature, film, theater, and comedy.
Over 35 years ago, Selected Shorts was born on the stage at Symphony Space and quickly became one of the best known shows of its kind spawning a popular public radio show, podcast, audio collections, and national tours. The series was conceived with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and emerging writers and have them brought to life by terrific actors of stage and screen. Whether featuring stories around a lively theme, the favorite works of a guest author, or a special collaboration, each Selected Shorts event is a unique night of literature in performance.
The radio show is recorded live from performances at the Peter Sharp Theater at Symphony Space in New York, as well as around the US on tours. From the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Selected Shorts is one of the premiere reading series in New York City, attracting some of the biggest names in entertainment.
There is a theme to each Selected Shorts episode and performance. Several stories are presented around each theme. The stories are almost always fiction, sometimes classic, sometimes new, always performed by great actors from stage, screen and television. Evenings are often co-hosted by writers, literary producers, and other interesting characters.
Recent readers include Ellen Burstyn, Kathleen Turner, Edie Falco, Claire Danes, Michael Shannon, Tony Shalhoub, Michael C. Hall, Paul Giamatti, Jane Curtin, Zachary Quinto, Anika Noni Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter, Tony Hale, Josh Radnor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, BD Wong, and many more.
Look below for a list of recent Selected Shorts episodes.
Host Meg Wolitzer presents two stories about the course of true love, from two very different perspectives. Sigrid Nunez explores a roller-coaster romance in a small town in "This Is It," performed by Christina Pickles, and Simon Rich offers up Stone-Age love in a small cave in "I Love Girl." It's performed by Michael Ian Black, who also chats with Wolitzer about what he's been reading and the tricky business of being funny.
In this bonus conversation, host Meg Wolitzer talks to comedian and writer Michael Ian Black about what he's been reading and the tricky business of being funny.
This week we reprise a great show from our archives: guest host Cynthia Nixon presents stories from New York Magazine's online portal "The Cut," which combines art, journalism, and the kind of fresh contemporary fiction that speaks to us. On this program, a woman tries on different identities, as well as clothes, in a dress shop fitting room, in "Fully Zipped" by Shelly Oria, performed by Katja Blichfeld. A new mother can't seem to get the hang of breastfeeding in Curtis Sittenfeld's "Bad Latch," performed by Justine Lupe. And Parker Posey tackles mail order—and time travel—in Xuan Juliana Wang's "Future Cat."
Host Meg Wolitzer presents four stories about journeys, both physical and emotional. Strangers size one another up on a busy city bus in Kurt Vonnegut's "City," performed by Bhavesh Patel and Sarah Steele. An excerpt from James Baldwin's Another Country takes us on a frantic subway ride toward an ultimate moment. It is performed by Nathan Hinton. Hopeful immigrants try to reach America in a dubious boat in "The Long Voyage" by Leonardo Sciascia, performed by John Turturro. And a man in transit takes the opportunity to try to recover a bit of his past, in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "Three Hours Between Planes," performed by Stephen Colbert.
Host Meg Wolitzer presents three stories that ask the big, basic questions: Who? What? Where? The characters resonate, the situations are intriguing, and each offers a fully realized world. In "What Animal Are You?," by Etgar Keret, performed by Willem Dafoe, a celebrity writer and his son play themselves for the media. In Rumaan Alam's "Nothing Can Come Between Us," performed by Nathan Hinton, a man goes into sensory overdrive. And a fierce and traditional grandmother tries to find her place in a new world and a new family in Gish Jen's "Who's Irish?" performed by Frieda Foh Shen.
Host Meg Wolitzer presents two stories about indomitable women. A mother grieves a loss fiercely in Carribean Fragoza's "Lumberjack Mom," performed by Roberta Colindrez. And Richard Yates' classic "Fun with a Stranger" offers a portrait of an unforgettable teacher. It's performed by Marian Seldes.