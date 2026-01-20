Missouri abortion case could impact Gulf South; concerns over Ascension Parish hydrogen plant; the Flambeaux Strike of 1946

The outcome of a trial over Missouri’s abortion laws could have ripple impacts far beyond the state, where the judge is weighing the constitutionality of abortion restrictions. If more abortion clinics are opened in Missouri, that could cut down travel times for those who need care in the Gulf South and go out of state.

Anna Spoerre has been covering this case for the Missouri Independent. She joins us for more.

Louisiana’s petrochemical industry is growing. One of the newest proposed projects is a hydrogen plant in Ascension Parish. And it’s being pitched as a clean, low-pollution facility.

But, as the coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye reports, some parents are concerned it could put their children at risk.

Mardi Gras season is officially underway, and parades would be nothing without flambeaux carriers — the people who carry giant fiery torches — adding light and spectacle to the marches. There was a time when this job was even more essential, back before floats had electricity of their own.

But when flambeaux carriers went on strike in the 1940s, demanding a pay raise for their hot, grueling work, Mardi Gras parades rolled in the dark.

