Landry moves unhoused people to warehouse ahead of Super Bowl; winter viruses surge; Prospect.6, NOLA art triennial

New Orleans is gearing up for the Super Bowl, and Gov. Jeff Landry announced his administration will begin clearing homeless encampments downtown, moving some unhoused residents to a warehouse in Gentilly and others out of state.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Sophie Kasakove joins us for more.

The flu virus is surging nationwide, with positive test rates reaching higher than 18% in early January. This winter, we’ve also seen spikes in RSV and COVID-19.

Dr. Susan Hassig, epidemiologist at Tulane University, tells us more about the viruses going around – and how to stay safe.

The 6th iteration of Prospect New Orleans, a triennial citywide exhibition of contemporary art, will soon close. . Prospect.6: The Future Is Present, The Harbinger Is Home features artists from Louisiana and around the world, and puts New Orleans in the global spotlight.

Prospect.6's co-artistic director, Miranda Lash, and programming director, Denise Frazier, tell us more about the exhibit and how to see it.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!