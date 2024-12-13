© 2024
Louisiana Considered

Crisis pregnancy center accused of privacy violations; LGBTQ activists work to restore Upstairs Lounge fire memorial; mid-skill job training

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST
A stock image of a pregnant woman holding her stomach.

Earlier this week, a nonprofit watchdog filed a complaint asking Louisiana’s Attorney General to investigate whether a crisis pregnancy center in New Iberia broke state law. The pregnancy center allegedly posted clients’ personal information online, despite claiming that it follows federal health privacy laws.

WWNO/WRKF broke the story, and reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us for more.

About half of jobs in New Orleans are considered “mid-skill.” That means you need a high school degree, but probably not a bachelor’s. It’s good news for teenagers who don’t want to go to college, or who are ready to just start working.

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz visits a career center that’s preparing kids for all kinds of jobs that don’t require college education.

The Upstairs Lounge fire in New Orleans in 1973 remains one of the country’s deadliest attacks on the LGBTQ community. In the decades since, a bronze plaque in the French Quarter has listed the 32 victims who died when an arsonist set fire to the neighborhood gay bar.

But earlier this year, that plaque was stolen. A New Orleans man has been caught and arrested. But the original marker remains missing.

Now a group of local activists is working to get a new memorial installed at the Upstairs Lounge site. WWNO and WRKF’s Matt Bloom spoke with Frank Perez, one of their leaders.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered.
