A look at the life of author, historian, WWII Museum cofounder, Stephen Ambrose; who wants to be NOLA’s next mayor

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We look ahead at New Orleans’ next mayoral race. We discuss big names who are considering running for New Orleans mayor, including two current city council members.

Monday was Veterans Day, and this week on Louisiana Considered, we are telling the stories of those who’ve served our country.

Today we’re joined by Nick Mueller, historian and former Vice Chancellor at the University of New Orleans, who served as Founding President and CEO of The National WWII Museum. He tells us about the life and legacy of the museum’s co-founder, Stephen Ambrose, who also wrote the book-turned-HBO mini series, “Band of Brothers.” We learn how the two got the idea to start the museum and what the late Ambrose might think of it if he saw it today.

