Celebrating Veterans Day with Black military history; abortion rights after the election; how to buy a bridge in Louisiana

Abortion was a major issue during the election, and in many states, the future of reproductive rights was directly on the ballot. WWNO and WRKF’s reproductive health reporter, Rosemary Westwood, tells us how Trump’s election will impact abortion access going forward.

Today is Veteran’s Day, and we’re marking the occasion with a lesson on Black military history in the South.

The book, “Segregated Soldiers: Military Training at Historically Black Colleges in the Jim Crow South” tells the stories of Black soldiers who trained in the South and how they fit into the larger struggle for civil rights. The author, Professor Marcus S. Cox, is an expert in Black military history, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Fayetteville State University, and founder of the Gillis Jones Institute for Ethics and Leadership. He joins us today to talk about his book.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is selling a few bridges that are no longer being used for transportation. Department spokesperson Daniel Gitlin tells us how community members can buy one, and some creative ways to use the new property.

