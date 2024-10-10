© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 10/8 3pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcast are restored to normal operation following prior interruptions and low-power operation due to a technical issue. Thank you for your patience.
Louisiana Considered

What’s on NOLA’s November ballot; YA novel reimagines Cajun swamp monster; weight loss drugs on the rise in Louisiana

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:50 PM CDT
One 3mL Ozempic
Wikimedia Commons
One 3mL Ozempic

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She joins us to discuss the constitution amendments and proposed charter changes on the ballot in New Orleans for November’s elections.

It’s October, the perfect time for scary stories and supernatural thrillers. A New Orleans author is leaning into spooky season with a new young adult novel that reimagines a Cajun swamp monster for a modern audience. Author Rachel Marsh tells us about her new book, Rougarou Magic, its recent accolades, and why she finds comfort in Louisiana folktales.

According to recent reports, Louisiana has one of the country’s highest rates for use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. To many this may not come as a surprise, as Louisiana also has one of the highest obesity rates in the country. But this does raise some eyebrows among those concerned over the drug’s rapid rise .

Carlie Kollath Wells has been reporting on the use of anti-obesity drugs for Axios. She joins us for an update.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber