What’s on NOLA’s November ballot; YA novel reimagines Cajun swamp monster; weight loss drugs on the rise in Louisiana

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She joins us to discuss the constitution amendments and proposed charter changes on the ballot in New Orleans for November’s elections.

It’s October, the perfect time for scary stories and supernatural thrillers. A New Orleans author is leaning into spooky season with a new young adult novel that reimagines a Cajun swamp monster for a modern audience. Author Rachel Marsh tells us about her new book, Rougarou Magic , its recent accolades, and why she finds comfort in Louisiana folktales.

According to recent reports, Louisiana has one of the country’s highest rates for use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. To many this may not come as a surprise, as Louisiana also has one of the highest obesity rates in the country. But this does raise some eyebrows among those concerned over the drug’s rapid rise .

Carlie Kollath Wells has been reporting on the use of anti-obesity drugs for Axios. She joins us for an update.

