What new study reveals about COVID drug Remdesivir; New Marigny Theatre presents climate change-themed musical

During the pandemic, the drug Remdesivir, was thrust into the popular lexicon when it became a part of the toolkit to treat people infected with COVID-19. But a recent study found that the drug works in a different way than originally thought. Giulia Monticone , a researcher at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans tells us what a recent study revealed about the drug and its potential for further development.

Imagine you’re a crawfish in New Orleans. It’s a big scary world out there, especially with the extreme effects on climate change. Now, those thoughts and fears of a crawfish have come to life in a new musical.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye speaks with playwright Rel Farrar about “Out of the Boil: A Climate-Change Musical,” her new play set to debut at the New Marigny Theatre on Thursday Sept. 26.

Experts say prisons in the Gulf South are "graying," with more people getting old behind bars. Some reform advocates say this puts a strain on the system.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist reports on a push to release five women in Mississippi, who have spent more than a combined 150 years in prison.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!